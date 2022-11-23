Over 11.6 million pensioners are set to receive up to £600 from Wednesday (November 23) to help with their energy bills this winter.

The Winter Fuel Payments have been boosted this year by an extra £300 per household Pensioner Cost of Living payment and will land in accounts over the next two months.

Most payments will be made automatically, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We want to do everything we can to support pensioners who are often the most exposed to higher costs.

“That’s why we’re providing all pensioner households with an additional £300 on top of their Winter Fuel Payments to heat their homes and stay warm this winter.”

When will I receive my Winter Fuel Payment?





The money will be shown on bank statements with the p[payment reference starting with the customer’s national insurance number followed by “DWP WFP” for people living in England, Scotland and Wales, or “DFC WFP” for people in Northern Ireland.

Whilst most will be automatically paid in November or December, some may need to make a claim.

This includes those that do not receive benefits or the state pension and have never received a Winter Fuel Payment.

If you do not receive payment by January 13 2023, you should contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

Over seven million payments of £324 have already been made this month to low-income households as part of this Government’s cost of living support, including pensioners receiving Pension Credit.

How do I claim the cost of living support if I receive Pension Credit?

The average Pension Credit award is worth more than £3,500 a year, and for those pensioners who may be eligible but are yet to make an application, there is still time to do so and qualify for the additional £324 payment.

This is because Pension Credit claims can be backdated by up to three months, provided the entitlement conditions are met throughout that time.

To ensure that a successful backdated claim falls within the qualifying period for the extra £324 cost-of-living help, pensioners are being urged to claim Pension Credit as soon as possible, and by no later than December 18.

An online Pension Credit calculator is available to help pensioners check if they are likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive.

You can find out more via the government website.

