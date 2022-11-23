With cases of the flu on the rise, Asda is encouraging customers who haven’t already had their flu jab to book an appointment at one of its 245 in-store pharmacies.

As an incentive to book their jab, customers with the Asda Rewards app who book online will be credited £2 into their cash pots, until December 9.

This follows the enormous success of its £1 Reward incentive which ran from September 19 to October 23, 2022.

Asda’s flu jab is the most affordable on the market at £9.98, so the retailer hopes the additional Rewards incentive will encourage as many customers who haven’t yet had their flu jab to do so, ensuring the nation is as protected as possible this flu season.

Get your flu jab at Asda

Faisal Tuddy, Superintendent Pharmacist at Asda, said: “We’re proud to offer the cheapest flu jab on the market and at a time where we’re seeing cases of flu rise rapidly, we’re keen to encourage as many of our customers as possible to book themselves in and get protected.

“We saw huge uptake when we launched a £1 Asda Rewards incentive back in September, and as the weather gets colder and the winter months are upon us, we’re proud to say customers will now get £2 in their Asda Rewards cash pot when booking a flu jab with us, which can be spent on weekly essentials or put towards some festive treats.”

Speaking of the increase in cases of flu and the importance of getting the vaccine, Doctor Kathryn Basford from Asda Online Doctor, said: "For most people, the flu is an unpleasant and inconvenient illness which can make you feel unwell and not be able to work or do your normal activities for up to a week, but for some, it can be much more severe, and even be life-threatening.

“If you don’t fall into a vulnerable group which is offered a free flu vaccine through the NHS, it’s still really important to get the vaccine to help protect those around you who you could pass on the infection to.”

How to book your flu jab at Asda

To book an appointment, customers simply have to visit the Asda website here.

If a customer is unable to book online, they can ask a colleague to help them book in the pharmacy. No walk-ins are included as part of Asda Rewards the promotion.

The retailer is also offering free jabs to those who are eligible through the NHS, including those over the age of 50 (private bookings only), frontline or social care workers, pregnant individuals, or those with certain health conditions.

To claim the reward, customers must present their booking reference at the counter when they arrive for their appointment along with their Asda Rewards barcode, to be scanned by a Pharmacy colleague.

Appointments are available seven days a week, with a range of appointment times throughout the day.