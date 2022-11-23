Sir Keir Starmer criticised the international governing body of association football, FIFA, over their actions so far in ignoring Qatar's record on human rights.

The Labour leader took time at the start of his opening statement for Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) to say: "Shame on FIFA".

This was in relation to the start of the 2022 World Cup which has seen some controversy over Qatar's stance on LGBT rights and the alleged thousands of deaths of migrant workers in building stadiums for the tournament.

Additionally, England captain Harry Kane was threatened with an immediate booking if he wore a 'One Love' armband in solidarity with the LGBT community ahead of the opening game against Iran.

Starmer criticised FIFA in strong terms during PMQs (Image: PA)

Starmer started out by congratulating both England and Wales on their start to the tournament, with England defeating Iran 6-2 in their opening match and Wales coming back to draw 1-1 with the United States.

He then went on to say: "The World Cup doesn't belong to FIFA and it doesn't belong to the host nation. It belongs to everyone who loves football.

"It's totally unacceptable that during this tournament that gay football fans are unable to acknowledge who they love, and players have been threatened with suspension if they show solidarity with those fans.

He concluded by saying: "Shame on FIFA."