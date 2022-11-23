THE EMPTY Debenhams store in the centre of Newport will be used as part of the health board's drive to get people vaccinated against coronavirus ahead of winter.

The site, which has stood empty in the Friars Walk shopping centre since May last year, will be used as a mass vaccination centre according to a spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB).

They said the site had been chosen due to its size and also its central location within the city.

However, there is as yet no indication of when vaccines will become available at the site.

Further information in this regard is coming "very soon", according to the ABUHB.

A spokesman for health board said: “The former Debenhams site has been agreed for us to use as a mass vaccination centre and this will enable us to continue our mass vaccination delivery in Newport.

"This site was considered due to its size, accessibility and being close to our former Newport mass vaccination centre.

"We are currently working through the logistics of moving our plans forward and hope to update our communities with further information very soon.

“The site will enable those in Newport eligible for their Covid-19 autumn booster to have their vaccine locally.

"We also hope to use the site to deliver Autumn Boosters and Flu vaccinations to Health Board staff.

“We urge everyone eligible for the autumn booster to take the offer of their vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones this winter."

For further information on who is eligible for an autumn coronavirus booster, head to Getting Your Autumn Booster - Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (nhs.wales)