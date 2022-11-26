THE festive season is nearing and many people will be getting ready for their Christmas parties or nights out with friends.

Looking to grab a bite to eat after visiting the pub, or even for an evening weekend treat? Nothing beats a juicy kebab with chips or pitta bread with sauce and salad.

We asked our readers where to find the best kebab in Newport and the surrounding areas and they didn’t disappoint.

Here are the top seven places to find a kebab as voted for by you, our readers.

Sen BBQ, Chepstow Road, Maindee

The top place for a kebab in Newport is found in Maindee. Sen BBQ was voted the best by our readers.

This Turkish, middle eastern fast-food venue serves a generous range of kebabs from doner meat and rice at £8, to the classic mixed kebab and the popular chicken or lamb shish.

What do our readers say: “It's simply the best kebab in Newport, well done.”

Family Kebab, Caerleon Road, Newport

Voted in second place was Family Kebab on Caerleon Road.

This fast-food takeaway has delivery available and kebab prices range from £7 for a small, £10 for an extra-large and £7.50 to £8.50 for a kebab wrap.

Pexels (Image: Pexels)

What do our readers say: “Amazing food, lovely staff and good prices.”

Valentines, Chepstow Road, Maindee

Voted in third place by our readers was Valentines.

This Mediterranean takeaway's bestselling kebab is a mixed shawarma kebab served with rice, chips and salad and is priced at £9. The second best is the classic chicken shish at £10.

What do our readers say: “Great place to get a fresh kebab, prices are affordable, and food is delicious.”

Best Kebabs, Caerleon Road, Newport

Voted in fourth place was Best Kebabs.

This Turkish takeaway cuts its kebab meat to order and serves with a unique garlic sauce. Prices range from £7.50 for a donner kebab, up to £14 for an extra-large mixed kebab.

What do our readers say: “The chicken is tender, cooked to perfection with juicy flavours, and proof is in the title.”

Grill & Bake, Corporation Road, Newport

Voted in fifth place by our readers was the Grill & Bake on Corporation Road.

This takeaway serves kebab meal deals from £16.50 which includes a large chicken donner, one small lamb shish, chips and a drink, which could feed two people.

Pixabay (Image: Pixabay)

A single small kebab costs £7 for small, £8.50 large and £10 for an extra large.

What do our readers say: “The mixed shish and a donner was delicious, large portions and arrived hot.”

Newport Grill, Upper Dock Street, Newport

Voted in sixth place is Newport Grill which is located near the bus station in Upper Dock Street

This takeaway opens from 4pm until 1am and serves kebabs from £7.

Google (Image: Google)

What do our readers say: “Best Kebab shop around! They do my food to perfection every time and best mint sauce.”

Twinz Fish Bar, Duffryn, Newport

Voted in seventh place is Twinz Fish Bar located in Duffryn shopping centre, behind the Duffryn Arms pub.

This takeaway delivers from 5pm. A small kebab is priced £4.20 and a large is priced at £4.80.

What do our readers say: “Amazing food every time, the food is hot and delicious.”