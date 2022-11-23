THE impact of the UK Government's decision to block the sale of Newport Wafer Fab to Chinese firm Nexperia BV should be investigated further, amid calls in the Senedd to safeguard the jobs which could be at risk.

Staff at the microchip manufacturer were scathing in their condemnation of the decision from UK business secretary Grant Shapps to block its takeover on the grounds of national security – putting 600 jobs at risk.

The company is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of semiconductors, but there were concerns over its reported £63 million purchase by Nexperia, a company said to be linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, has called for clarity over the decision to block the sale, and asked for an assessment of the impact of the UK Government’s decision.

“Over the years, in different incarnations, the workforce have faced much uncertainty about the future of the site,” she said.

“The promise of Nexperia offers stability with further investment. The jobs are high-tech and, in recent times, well paid.

“What role has the Welsh Government had in that decision, and what discussions had the Welsh Government had with the UK Government following that decision?

“And can the minister assure me, my constituents, and the workforce from across the region, that the Welsh Government will do all it can to ensure that these cutting-edge jobs, which are of national significance, are safeguarded?”

In response, Lesley Griffiths, minister for rural affairs and north Wales, and Trefnydd, said: “The semiconductor cluster is vital to the Welsh economy, and we call again on the UK Government to publish its semiconductor strategy and invest in this significantly important sector as a matter of urgency.

“Newport boasts a globally significant semiconductor cluster, and the UK Government does have a responsibility to ensure that it's not held back as a result of this episode.

“And I know Jayne Bryant has always stood up for this very crucial sector in her constituency, and we're ambitious about the role it can play.

“I think the Biden administration really put a huge priority on this sector too, and I think there are many people who are very rightly frustrated at the UK Government's failure to prioritise the sector here in the UK.

“The minister for economy recently worked with KLA to unlock a major new investment in the cluster. That will support 750 new jobs in Newport, which further underscores the Welsh Government's commitment.

“And the minister for economy has written to Grant Shapps seeking an urgent meeting.

“As a government, we don't have the expertise to assess the security issues at stake, but a UK semiconductor strategy should now be in place to provide a framework for decision making, with certainty for all levels of Government.”

Welsh Conservative and South Wales East MS Natasha Asghar also called on the Welsh Government to work with the UK Government to safeguard jobs at the technology firm, as did Islwyn MS Rhianon Passmore.

“Newport cannot afford to lose highly skilled, well-paid jobs in companies like this,” said Ms Asghar.