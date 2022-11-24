HERE is a round-up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

Caerphilly County Borough Council is to amend traffic orders in various places around the region.

Fox Avenue, Pentwynmawr, Newbridge - Provision of double yellow lines on the north eastern side of the lane to the rear of Fox Avenue adjacent to the Community Centre, from a point at the north western boundary of the Community Centre, in a south easterly direction for a distance of approximately 23m.

Tynewydd Terrace, Newbridge - Provision of DYLs on the northern side of Tynewydd Terrace from the existing DYLs at the boundary of 56 Tynewydd Terrace in a westerly direction for a distance of approximately 4m.

Ashfield Road, Newbridge - Provision of DYLs on the south western side of Ashfield Road from the existing DYLs outside Trecelyn House, in a north westerly direction to the north west boundary of Trecelyn House, a distance of approximately 25m.

Park Road, Newbridge - Provision of DYLs on the northern side of Park Road, from its junction with Holly Terrace, in a westerly and north westerly direction to the western boundary of Cwmdows Farm a distance of approximately 44m; Provision of DYLs on the northern side of Park Road, from its junction with Holly Terrace, in an easterly direction for a distance of approximately 10m Park Road and Ashfield Road, Newbridge; Provision of DYLs on the south eastern side of Park Road, from its junction with Ashfield Road, in a south westerly direction for a distance of approximately 15m; Provision of DYLs on the southeastern side of Park Road, from its junction with Ashfield Road, in a north easterly direction for a distance of approximately 15m; Provision of DYLs on the western side of Ashfield Road, from its junction with Park Road, in a southerly direction for a distance of approximately 7m; Provision of DYLs on the eastern side of Ashfield Road, from its junction with Park Road, in a southerly direction for a distance of approximately 35m.

Bridge Street, Newbridge - Extension to the existing Bus Stop Clearway on the south western side of Bridge Street outside Newbridge Comprehensive School in a north westerly direction for a distance of approximately 35m; Provision of DYLs on the north eastern side of Bridge Street, from the southern boundary of Main Road Garage, in a south easterly direction to the zebra crossing markings, a distance of approximately 23m.

Alexandra Place, Newbridge - Provision of DYLs on the southern side of Alexandra Place at the side of 22 Alexandra Place from the junction in a westerly direction for a distance of approximately 5m; Provision of DYLs on the western side of Alexandra Place at the front of 22 Alexandra Place from the junction in a southerly direction for a distance of approximately 5m.

Pant Road, Newbridge - Provision of a Police Bay on the north eastern side of Pant Road from the north western end of the layby opposite 7 to 13 Pant Road, in a south easterly direction for a distance of approximately 17m; Provision of a Bus Stop Clearway on the north eastern side of Pant Road from the south eastern end of the layby opposite 7 to 13 Pant Road, in a north westerly direction to the proposed Police Bay, a distance of approximately 28m.

North Road, Newbridge - Provision of DYLs on the western side of North Road from its junction with Thorne Avenue in a south easterly and southerly direction for a distance of approximately 51m.

Newport City Council has received the following applications in relation to listed buildings and conservation areas:

Retrospective application for listed building consent for proposed alterations to 95 Stow Hill;

Listed building consent for remediation and structural support to main internal staircase and replacement of existing fire escape stairs to the rear of 20 Bridge Street'

Listed building consent for restoration work to Grade II listed building including works to stonework and glaxing at land and buildings encompassing 14 to 18 Clarence Place;

Variation of conditions in relation to work at the former University Campus,l Lodge Road, Caerleon;

Variation of condition for application in relation to land a buildings encompassing 14 to 20 Stow Hill;

Demolition of buildings and the construction of 35 affordable apartments with parking and external areas at Gwent Car Sales, Crawford Street;

Listed building and full planning consent for proposed refurbishment and part re-build/extension and conversion of finished building from former army drill hall into 12 flats at 58 Lower Dock Street;

Listed building consent for the conversion of the upper floors of a derelict Grade II listed building to an HMO including new rooflights, replacement of existing windows and rooflights and other associated internal and external works at 10 Clarence Place;

Listed building consent for replacement roof to dwelling at Parkfield House, Church Road, Lower Machen.

O'Connor Utilities Ltd, of 10 Sandfold Lane, Levenshulme, Manchester, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to add an operating cventre for three goods vehicles at Dragon Asphalt ltd, 16 West Way Road, Alexandra Dock, Newport.

Drainrod Ltd, of James House, Wern Trading Estate, Rogerstone, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use James House, Wern Trading Estate, Rogerstone, Newport, as an operating centre for six goods vehicles and no trailers.

Diamondpak Ltd, of Unit 2 Trico Warehouse, Pontypool, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to keep an extra two goods vehicles and three trailers at the operating centre at Unit 2 Trico Warehouse, Pontypool.

Twomlows Ltd, Caldicot, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Peter Reginald Arthur Coles (deceased), formerly of 77 Longfellow Road, Caldicot, who died on July 5, 2022.

Clement Hughes and Co, Prestatyn, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Jacqueline Florence Kirby (deceased), formerly of Leadon Court Nursing Home, Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, who died on October 30, 2022.

JNP Legal, Merthyr Tydfil, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Paul Dennia Matthews (deceased), formerly of Caeau Meinion Farm, Bedwellty, Blackwood, who died on March 12, 2022.

Ingrid E Shervington, of Ty Mawr Farm, St Brides, Wentlooge, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to keep an extra two goods vehicles and no trailers at the operating centre at New Farm, St Bride’s, Wentlooge.

The Welsh Government has received an application from Pennant Walters Ltd for a wind farm with up to eight turbines and associated infrastructure on land to the west of Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent.