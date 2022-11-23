A FOOTBRIDGE in Newport City Centre may not open to the public until next year as supply issues hamper work.

The new bridge, which connects Devon Place and Queensway, was installed last year, after planning permission was granted in early 2020.

It will replace the subway and, after being installed last December, the bridge was due to open this year. However, Newport City Council are experiencing supply chain issues with materials which have delayed the opening.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Work on the bridge its self is almost complete. We are experiencing supply chain issues with materials we need to complete the public realm on the Queensway side of the bridge.

“These are issues which have delayed the opening of the bridge. We are continuing to work with the contractor on an opening date for the bridge.

“While we are not able to give a firm opening date at this moment, we are looking at whether it is feasible for us to get enough of the public realm completed to allow us to open the bridge before the end of the year.

“This would involve us facilitating access to the bridge from the Queensway side, while maintaining a construction compound area adjacent to this access point for the rest of the work to be completed. If this is not possible, we plan to get the bridge open in early 2023.

“We are keen to get the bridge open as soon as possible so our residents can start benefitting from it, and we appreciate their patience and understanding while we put the finishing touches on this important piece of infrastructure.”

The Bridge, once opened, will be used by pedestrians and cyclists and will connect the Gold Tops and Queens Hill area to the city centre without using the subway.