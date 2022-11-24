A FULL inquiry into "deeply disturbing" allegations of misconduct in Gwent Police is needed, according to the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

The Party has also questioned whether Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, should still be in place.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for a full inquiry into misconduct in Gwent Police, stating that the evidence that has come to light warrants a full independent investigation if trust in the force is to be restored.

Calls for a full inquiry come following an investigation by the Times that reported a culture of misogyny, corruption, abuse and racism in the force.

Wiltshire Police Force is currently set to investigate the claims.

The latest scandal comes after three officers were dismissed from the force over the summer due to inappropriate behaviour.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats had previously criticised how long this process took.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader, Jane Dodds MS said: “Trust in the force has clearly been undermined to a point where a full independent inquiry is required.

“The failure to tackle this appalling behaviour on the part of some officers is failing the public and the majority of brave police who put their lives at risk to keep us all safe.

“What has been revealed over the course of the last few weeks is deeply disturbing.

“It has also not yet been made clear whether Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert was aware of any of these allegations before the story broke in the Times.

"If not, how was he able to oversee a force with such serious problems without being aware?

“It is difficult to see how he should remain in post.

“With allegations of serious misconduct in a multitude of police forces, including the Met, I do not believe an investigation by another police force is sufficient.”