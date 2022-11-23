AN APPLICATION has been made to demolish a used car dealership in Newport and to build affordable apartments in its place.

Plans have been submitted to Newport council to knock down Gwent Car Sales on Crawford Street.

The building would be replaced by 35 affordable apartments.

This would be a mix of 25 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments, and there would be one parking space for each apartment and seven visitor spaces.

Included in the planning application is that solar panels would be installed on the flat roof of the new development.

An artist's impression of the affordable homes on Crawford Street. (Image: Kennedy James Griffiths)

Kennedy James Griffiths submitted the planning application on behalf of MVR Solutions Ltd. It is planned for the affordable apartments to be provided in association with and managed by Newport City Homes.

“MVR Solutions Ltd and Newport City Homes have recognised an opportunity to meet an identifiable need and provide affordable housing on a brown field site in a highly sustainable location within an area with a clearly identified need for additional affordable housing,” read a planning application.”

More information can be found about the plans on the Newport council website, and any comments can be submitted via the planning database (quoting the application number: 22/1033), or in writing to the Head of Regeneration and Economic Development, Newport City Council, Civic Centre, Newport South Wales, NP20 4UR.