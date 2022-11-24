A HEALTHCARE Support Worker says her responsibilities have grown substantially since she first began at Nevill Hall Hospital 41 years ago.

Tina Martin is a dedicated Healthcare Support Worker at the Minor Injury Units at Nevill Hall Hospital (Abergavenny) and Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan (Ebbw Vale).

She first began her career at Gwent Healthcare Trust (now Aneurin Bevan University Health Board) in 1981 - starting out as an auxiliary worker.

Speaking on Nursing Support Workers’ Day, Ms Martin said: “41 years ago when I joined the trust as a healthcare support worker, we weren’t allowed to do many things.

If you've ever been treated at Nevill Hall Hospital's Minor Injury Unit, chances are, you will have met Tina!



Hear all about why she still loves her role after an incredible 41 YEARS as a #HealthcareSupportWorker



More: https://t.co/4JBoDRAEY5#NursingSupportWorkersDay pic.twitter.com/ZQMlJxl9F0 — Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (@AneurinBevanUHB) November 23, 2022

"We were just able to make tea, get food and observe the patients.

“Now, we have a much greater role. With the Health Board supporting us, we are now able to complete our NVQ Level 2, 3 and 4.

"This gives us a greater scope, where we can take bloods, perform ECGs, put patient plasters on, dress wounds and do our own treatments."

Ms Martin said that such responsibility "gives us pride in our work".

"We feel that we can really achieve something with our qualifications," she said.

After following in the footsteps of her mother and sisters to work in healthcare, Ms Martin hasn’t looked back since joining Nevill Hall in 1981.

She said: “I’ve stayed at Nevill Hall for 41 years because this feels like home.

"We’ve got an amazing team, we have really hard days, really sad days, but we’re always there to support each other.”

“All the Nevill Hall staff all my life have all called me Matron because I’m really, really bossy.”

Now splitting her time between Nevill Hall Hospital and Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ms Martin is an expert at treating minor injuries in the Gwent area.

She said: “Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan’s Minor Injury Unit have welcomed me with open arms.

"It’s a good environment to work in, the team are fab and all patients are well cared for.

“Now, having worked for two years with both units as Minor Injury Units, I can see what an excellent service we provide for the treatment of Minor Injuries.”

She said meeting patients is one of her favourite things about the role.

“I really enjoy my job," she said.

"I love meeting loads of people, having my colleagues to work with, passing on my nursing skills and just being me."

Healthcare Support Workers play an invaluable role in the care of patients.

The Minor Injury Units at Nevill Hall Hospital, the Royal Gwent Hospital, Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr and Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan are run by a team of highly skilled Emergency Nurse Practitioners and Healthcare Support Workers.