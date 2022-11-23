A GWENT Police officer accused of gross misconduct wasn’t chasing women for sex, his lawyer told a disciplinary panel.

PC Robert Davies, 50, from Newport, is alleged to have flirted with three female members of the public to “pursue sexual or emotional relationships” with them.

He is claimed he did so by sending inappropriate messages to the women on his work mobile phone in 2020.

Described as a “kind and caring police officer”, PC Davies denies any wrongdoing.

David Sapiecha, representing him, told the misconduct hearing: “At no point was there any visits to pursue a physical relationship.

'He deals with the community with humanity and care'





“If that was his aim, why did he not do it?

“There were no intimate gifts of chocolates, flowers or jewellery for some sort of courting purposes.

“There was no discussion about whether they found PC Davies attractive.”

The officer had also not exchanged “decent or indecent images” with the women, Mr Sapiecha said.

“He has tried to give evidence accurately,” his lawyer added.

“PC Davies has not sought to hide anything and he has been candid.

“He deals with the community with humanity and care.”

The officer has served with Gwent Police for 28 years and was a special constable before joining the force in 1994.

The three women came into contact with PC Davies through his police work.

Miss A met him around 20 years ago before getting in touch with him in January 2020 when her sister was a victim of crime and he dealt with the investigation.

Miss B, who has served prison sentences, was a homeless victim of domestic violence struggling with drug addiction when she was in touch with PC Davies.

Miss C was the complainant in a stalking case and came into contact with him when he took her statement.

The panel were told that Miss A said of PC Davies: “It’s always nice to hear from Bob.

“He’s so nice, friendly and helpful.”

Miss B referred to him as a “kind and caring police officer who has always shown great support for me”.

Mr Sapiecha said his client was suffering from PTSD and “under great stress” at the time of the allegations.

Jonathan Walters, representing Gwent Police, claimed PC Davies acted in a “wholly inappropriate and unprofessional” manner with the three women.

He is accused of telling Miss C she was “gorgeous with a beautiful body” and inviting her to stay with him at his Newport home for the weekend.

PC Davies sent Miss A messages asking her to go for coffee and lunch, told her she “looked great” and not to have “naughty dreams”.

In Miss B’s case, PC Davies said to her she was “important” to him and “indicated” he wanted to meet her once Covid lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The disciplinary panel has retried to consider its decision.

The hearing is being held at the former Gwent Police headquarters in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.