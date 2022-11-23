A FOOTBALL fan from Newport is living the dream after travelling to Qatar with his son to follow Wales in the World Cup.

David Hall and his son Ben from Newport have travelled 3,350 thousand miles with his friend Tony Roach and his son Lee Roach, 19, to witness Wales in their first World Cup.

For most children growing up, watching Wales in a World Cup has always been a dream and that dream has become a reality for Ben.

David Hall, from Cwmbran, witnessed Wales draw with USA at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium and says it’s been an amazing experience with his youngest son.

Scenes from Qatar bar as Welsh fans in high spirits. Video: David Hall

He said: “We are staying in the MSC Europa cruise ship, there are four of us, two fathers and sons. There is a party atmosphere on the ship and everyone is in good spirits.

“The alcohol is expensive, but you can find bars in the city which are cheaper that you have to pre book. It has been expensive but definitely worth it. We are staying for all three group games.

“The Welsh took over the stadium with anthems and the atmosphere was awesome. The bars were rowdy but in good spirits.”

David even witnessed his son meet footballing legend David Beckham, which made his day as they are Manchester United fans.

Ben with David Beckham. Credit: David Hall (Image: David Hall)

He added: “It was amazing for Ben to get a photo and a fist bump with David Beckham as we are Manchester United supporters.“Ben was absolutely buzzing, he still can’t believe it and is just taking it all in.

“The locals and nations around the world have been fantastic, they have taken Wales as their second team and the local people have been great with Ben. They all know who Gareth Bale is.”

David Hall, Tony Roach, Lee Roach and Ben Hall in Qatar. Credit: David Hall (Image: David Hall)

His wife Kelly Brooke-Hall and other sons Morgan Hall, 17 and Harry Hall who turned 16 yesterday, were unable to make the trip due to work and school commitments.

Ms Hall, who was born in England, is the only English fan in the home and is thrilled for her youngest to be part of a historic event for Wales.

Ben with a USA Fan. Credit: David Hall (Image: David Hall)

She added: “I am English so there is always rivalry in our house, and I am absolutely gutted her got to meet David Beckham before me.

“He is having the time of his life out there, and it’s a fantastic once in a lifetime opportunity for him, it looks incredible over there.”