Vibez nightclub in Newport are opening at 9am ready for Wales second match against Iran and offering a free pint for everyone who wears a Wales top.

After a successful evening on Monday, the nightclub on Cambrian Road is continuing the experience for both the Iran and England matches.

Jack Barrister, owner of Vibez said: “The atmosphere on Monday was absolutely incredible. Renditions of Yma o Hyd, Waka Waka Cymru and Please Don’t Take Me Home were sang, a red mist descended on to Vibez.

“Crimson thunder Gareth Bale wrote his name in Rob's page, we have 80 confirmed for Friday already and have been inundated with enquiries.

“I think Wales have a huge chance on Friday, Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson have to start in my opinion. I think goal difference could be crucial in this group.”

The indoor fan zone at the nightclub are offering a free continental breakfast at half time, and have warned fans it's first come, first served for tables and chairs.

Alongside it's free breakfast, they are running free entry with 2-4-1 cocktails and Welsh anthems played before, half time and after the game to build an atmosphere.

Meanwhile, other bars such as Tiny Rebel and Newport County fans bar, Bar Amber, will be offering food promotions and also opening early for the game.

In a statement on Facebook, Bar Amber announced they will be opening at 8am to build a pre-match atmosphere while offering free food.

The statement read: “The atmosphere was incredible on Monday; on Friday we will be open at 8am and getting a lot of sausages and bacon brought into give you a nice feed ready for the activities of the day.

“Our food is all cooked off site and always free, we don’t change, and it will be free entry again to give a little back to our customers.”

Tiny Rebel on Newport High Street are opening from 9.30am and serving bacon rolls ahead of the 10am kick off.

Geo Lowe, supervisor at tiny Rebel, added: “We don’t usually do breakfast, but we are offering bacon rolls for a small fee and putting the game on the big screen.”