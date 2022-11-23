THE family of a missing woman from Tidenham Chase, near Chepstow, have been informed by police that a body has been discovered.

Emily Bomken went missing on Saturday, November 12 and officers had been searching the River Severn.

The 39-year-old was from Tidenham Chase, just over the border from Chepstow, in Gloucestershire.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said they had been called to Beach Road in St Brides, near Newport - along with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service - on Saturday, November 19.

There were reports that a woman had been found unresponsive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 5.30pm, where they confirmed that the woman had died.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. However, identification is yet to have taken place.

Gwent Police said the family of Ms Bomken had been informed.