South Wales charity Wastesavers has launched an urgent appeal for people to donate toys to their reuse shops across the region.

Launching the appeal in Newport, Alun Harries, charity manager for the Wastesavers group, said: “Our shops get inundated with toys after Christmas, so this year we want people to clear out early so those toys might find their way into a Christmas stocking.

“Now is the time to make space for what Santa might bring.

“This is part of our work to try and relieve the cost of living crisis this Christmas through our network of reuse shops,” he said.

“We are planning two days of “£1 for a bag* of toys” sales across our nine shops on December 3 and 10, and we need the stock.

“We hope this will help local families feeling the cost of living crisis and help a small local charity at the same time. All the money raised will be donated to a small local charity near one of our shops. It’s a win win.”

Wastesavers are asking people to bring their own “bag for life” size bags. (No bin liners please).

The sale also includes childrens books and DVDs as well as toys.

Wastesavers is urging traders and e-bayers to not take advantage of the sale as the aim is to bring a little Christmas cheer to local children who may miss out.

People can drop toys of at the following Gwent Wastesavers Reuse shops:

New Inn – The Steelhouse, Panteg Way (all money raised goes to Giving Hope Torfaen)

Newport – Tip Shop, household recycling centre NP20 2NS (all money raised goes to the Ravenhouse Trust)

Penaltta – Reuse Shop, South Road (all money raised goes to TyFu Community Food Bank)