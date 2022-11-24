STAFF from an at-risk Newport technology firm have travelled to Westminster to bring their fight for survival to those in power.

Last week, business secretary Grant Shapps blocked the sale of microchip firm Newport Wafer Fab to a Chinese-owned company on national security grounds.

The company is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of semiconductors, but there were concerns over its reported £63 million purchase by Nexperia, a company said to be linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

In July 2021, Nexperia bought a further 86 per cent of shares in Newport Wafer Fab, taking its total shareholding to 100 per cent.

There is a similar Nexperia facility near Manchester which has not been subject to such action from the UK Government.

In an exclusive series of interviews, staff at the Newport site have spoken to the Argus about what they see as the "shocking, frustrating, unfathomable and invalid" decision made in Westminster.

Now, the staff association from the Newport site have travelled to Westminster to put their case to those in power.

The delegation outside the Welsh Office pic.twitter.com/XuyB7GebDI — Nexperia Newport Staff Association (@StaffNewport) November 23, 2022

While there, the group met Newport MPs Ruth Jones and Jessica Morden.

Good to meet with a delegation from @StaffNewport in Parliament this morning alongside @WelshLabour colleagues from across Gwent and South Wales. pic.twitter.com/2HSyFW6AHf — Ruth Jones MP (@RuthNewportWest) November 23, 2022

Ms Morden said: "Thank you to staff reps travelled up to Westminster today to share their concerns around job losses at Nexperia with Ruth Jones and other colleagues following this week’s urgent question in the House of Commons."

They also met with the following Labour MPs to present their case:

Jonny Reynolds MP, Shadow Secretary of State for BEIS

Jo Stevens MP, Shadow Wales Secretary

Jessica Morden MP, Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons

Justin Madders MP, Shadow Employment Minister

Gerald Jones MP, Shadow Wales Minister

Ruth Jones MP, constituency MP

Nick Smith MP, member of the Welsh Grand Committee

Wayne David MP, member of the Welsh Grand Committee

Beth Winter MP, member of the Welsh Affairs Committee

The meeting is reported to have been positive, according to the Newport Nexperia staff association.

The fight to save the 600 jobs continues, with staff at the Newport site calling on members of the public to help.

"You can make a difference by supporting our cause," they said.

"You can write to your local MP."