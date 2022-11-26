ST DAVID'S Hospice Care continues its fundraising efforts with a variety of events and campaigns over the festive season.

From Christmas fairs, festive runs and raffles to jolly dress down days and bottomless Prosecco, there really is something for everyone to ink into their festive planner.

And remember the Newport-based hospice also has 38 of its charity shops dotted around Gwent, south Powys and south east Gwent cram packed with Christmas cards, stocking fillers and gifts.

To locate a store and find out more go to www.stdavidshospicecare.org

Kris Broome, director of fundraising and the lottery, said: "By supporting St David’s Hospice Care you are helping the hospice to continue to provide bespoke, individual ‘free’ care for all of our patients and families, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Kymin Financial Services' Jolly Jumper Day

"The hospice works alongside patients, helping to support them at the most difficult times in their lives. The hospice aims to ensure that patients have choice about the care they receive while maintaining dignity throughout their journey, this, we believe, is paramount. The hospice care is provided free throughout Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South and Mid Powys."

An event which you most certainly won't want to miss is the hospice's annual Christmas fair at Chepstow Racecourse on Sunday, November 27. This event will be jam-packed with all manner of Christmas goodies with the added bonus of acres of free parking right next to the venue.

The Festive Fun Run gives those eyeing over indulgence at Christmas a chance for some pre-emptive action while the annual, moving Light Up a Life services allow family and friends to remember their loved ones at this time of the year.

The Jolly Jumper Day gives you the opportunity to wear that truly awful jumper - all in a good cause - while taking part in the Christmas Raffle could help fill any gaps under the tree.

The Christmas Concert is a magical event at this time of the year and a Bubbly Brunch just ahead of the big day is surely just what Santa ordered.

Here are more details of these events you'll not only want to pop into your festive file but will also want to attend over the coming weeks: