BHF Cymru has thanked rural communities across Gwent and Monmouthshire for their support at a Family Fun Day which raised £1,000 for the charity.

The Wentwood Young Farmers group organised the event with an afternoon of family games, competitions and street food.

On behalf of Wentwood YFC, Nerys Lewis thanked the Willett family for hosting and said: “We’re very pleased to have raised £1,000, which will help the BHF create new treatments and discover new cures for heart and circulatory diseases. Thank you to everyone who came along and donated to this wonderful cause.”

In Wales 340,000 people are living with heart and circulatory conditions. For more than 60 years the public’s generosity has funded pioneering British Heart Foundation research that has turned ideas that once seemed like ‘science fiction’ into treatments and cures that save lives every day.

In the last five years, BHF Cymru has funded £9.5m worth of research in Welsh universities, supporting the work of 64 research staff.

BHF Cymru fundraising manager Carys Jenkins met Wentwood YFC’s Nerys Lewis and Alastair Morgan at the charity’s shop in Monmouth to collect the cheque donation. They were joined by the shop’s manager Gareth Noble and volunteer Nina Bennett, who is linked to the YFC.

Carys said: “We are grateful to the group for choosing to support the BHF locally. The money raised will help us to fund the next breakthrough, but their support also helps to raise awareness of heart health among the rural communities and will hopefully encourage other local groups to fundraise for and support the BHF too.”

The Wentwood Young Farmers are always happy to welcome new members, aged between 10 and 28, so please get in touch to find out more: yfcwentwood@gmail.com

If you're inspired to fundraise for the BHF, head to www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/do-your-own-thing or contact Carys Jenkins on jenkisca@bhf.org.uk