A NEW art business has opened in Newport city centre with a former South Wales Argus editor at the helm.

The gallery and shop, Gallery 57 Ltd, is having its official opening this weekend.

It will be one of the venues taking part in the annual Art on the Hill festival.

Showing works by local artists and those from further afield, Gallery 57 Ltd brings something new to the city centre.

“This is something I have wanted to do for a long time,” said former Argus editor Nicole Garnon, who has lived in Newport for more than 20 years.

“I have always bought original art and ceramics myself and love to visit galleries whenever I visit other places.

“I also know that there are so many talented artists and makers living and working in Wales and wanted to highlight some of the great work they do.”

Gallery 57 Ltd stocks art, prints, cards, ceramics, jewellery and works created out of wood.

“Most of the works have been created by people living or working locally," Ms Garnon said.

"But I also have work from artists and makers in Swansea and Cardiff.

“My long-term aim is to also host exhibitions, so hopefully creating another art venue in Newport.

“There is a real buzz at the moment with lots of new small businesses and creative venues opening in the city centre. As editor I was always encouraging others to support the city centre, so it felt right that I should open my business here.”

She said that being able to be part of the Art on the Hill festival is a "great opportunity. This is an event which just gets bigger and better and there is so much going on this year.”

Gallery 57 Ltd can be found on Upper Dock Street, between the Triple Two coffee shop and the entrance to the new Mercure Hotel.

The Art on the Hill festival starts on Friday, November 25 and runs across many venues in the city. Gallery 57 Ltd’s official opening is on Saturday, November 26.

“For those who arrive early there will be cake to mark the occasion, thanks to the wonderful Bakehouse Cakes on Bridge Street," Ms Garnon said.

Any artists who would like to display their work in Gallery 57 Ltd are asked to email gallery57Ltd2022@outlook.com or call 07930013277.