A MAN was pulled from the river Usk in central Newport this afternoon after a large emergency service presence was reported in the city.

The incident took place at around 3pm this afternoon - near the Riverfront Theatre.

A 29-year-old man was pulled from the river and taken to hospital in Cardiff.

His injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue and Welsh Ambulance Service were all present at the incident, with emergency vehicles lining up along Usk Way, causing delays to traffic.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a concern for safety after a man was seen in the River Usk in Newport at around 2.25pm on Wednesday, November 23.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A 29-year-old man was removed from the water and taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for treatment.

"His injuries are not thought to be life changing."