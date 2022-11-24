The autumn statement was everything that we expected from a government which has run out of steam and run out of ideas.

There were two tests facing the government: would they make fairer choices and would they grow the economy?

The answer to both questions was a resounding no.

Instead, the chancellor doubled down on Rishi Sunak's model of high taxes on households, low taxes for banks, and low growth for the country.

There were common-sense measures the government could have implemented: for example, closing tax loopholes for fossil fuel giants, scrapping non-dom status, or ending the unfair VAT exemption for private schools.

That they chose to do none of these things speaks volumes about where their priorities lie.

There was nothing in the autumn statement for our steel industry, continuing a lack of government support for the sector which I called out in Prime Minister's questions earlier this month. There was also no new funding for much-needed capital infrastructure requirements for our police; and a significant real-terms cut to the budget settlement for Wales.

No matter how many chancellors this government skips through, all they can offer is more of the same failed policies. We need a general election, and a chance for the public to have their say on this chaotic, faltering government.

* It was a privilege to speak in the debate on the contaminated blood scandal.

In my speech, I highlighted how parents who lost children to the scandal have been left out of compensation from the government. That's the case for my constituents the Smiths, who lost their seven-year-old son Colin in 1990 after he contracted HIV from infected blood products sent to the NHS from an Arkansas prison.

In the debate I outlined the hardship the scandal has inflicted on the family, and their courageous campaign for justice over three decades. You can watch my speech in full on my YouTube channel - Jessica Morden MP.

* I'm looking forward to the Caldicot Christmas Lights switch-on this weekend following on from a wonderful switch-on ceremony in Newport last weekend.

It was great to see big crowds in the city centre for the event, which was packed full of World Cup fever. We were treated to music from Newport East's Tinty and the Bucket Hats, the Welsh of the West End and Dafydd Iwan, who led the audience in a rousing rendition of Wales' World Cup anthem Yma O Hyd.

On that note, we are all wishing Robert Page and his squad the very best in the tournament.

An opening draw against the USA was a positive result, and hopefully there'll be more points on the board against Iran today and England next week. Come on Wales!