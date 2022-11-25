A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ANGELA LYNNE COLLINGBOURNE, 54, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Chepstow Road on May 30 while not wearing a seat belt.

JAMES HARRIS, 29, of Castle Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca, on October 28.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

OLIVIA JANE BECKETT, 23, of Twyn Y Melin Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042, Usk Road, on March 20.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

GARETH HARRIS, 43, of Old Road, Lower Machen, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A468 Bedwas on August 14.

He was fined £806 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £322 surcharge.

GERAINT PETTY, 35, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Abertridwr on October 27.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

BLAIR BAILEY, 33, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on October 30.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LIAM POWELL, 33, of Snatchwood Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine, ketamine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4043 on June 5.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

SET ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS LTD, Twyn Road, Ystrad Mynach, were ordered to pay £1,720 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.