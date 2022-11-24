A MAN has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.

Aaron Macey-Price, 25, of Plynlimon Close, Croespenmaen, near Crumlin, Caerphilly, was locked up at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was accused of rape and sexual assault by penetration but was cleared of both these charges by a jury following a trial.

Macey-Price was sent to prison for two years and six months by Judge David Wynn Morgan.