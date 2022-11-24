A MAN has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.
Aaron Macey-Price, 25, of Plynlimon Close, Croespenmaen, near Crumlin, Caerphilly, was locked up at Cardiff Crown Court.
He was accused of rape and sexual assault by penetration but was cleared of both these charges by a jury following a trial.
Macey-Price was sent to prison for two years and six months by Judge David Wynn Morgan.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article