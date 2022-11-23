GWENT Police seized a car that was being driven around late at night without insurance.
An officer stopped the Volkswagen Golf on Newport’s Cromwell Road.
A picture of the vehicle was posted on Gwent Police’s Operations & Support Twitter account.
“If you are going to drive around late at night make sure you have insurance,” the force tweeted.
“We are always out here. No insurance. Ticket issued. Vehicle seized.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article