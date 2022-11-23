GWENT Police seized a car that was being driven around late at night without insurance.

An officer stopped the Volkswagen Golf on Newport’s Cromwell Road.

A picture of the vehicle was posted on Gwent Police’s Operations & Support Twitter account.

“If you are going to drive around late at night make sure you have insurance,” the force tweeted.

“We are always out here. No insurance. Ticket issued. Vehicle seized.”

South Wales Argus: