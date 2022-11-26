A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

STEPHEN GRIFFITHS, 31, of Bryngwyn Road, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood and driving while disqualified on High Street, Blackwood, on June 3.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

HANNAH CARPENTER, 44, of Glan Rhyd, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cocaine in her blood and driving without due care and attention on The Highway on June 3.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SAMANTHA COYNE, 38, of Maesglas Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on June 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA GALE, 39, of Church Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pontygwindy Road on July 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE JULIAN DARREN GLOVER, 26, of Clarence Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LYNSEY JAMES, 38, of Alma Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLA LOUISE EMERSON JONES, 44, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBIN KANDRAC, 30, of Alma Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIELLE HENDERSON, 39, of Dale Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £208 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on April 27.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHARON CARROLL, 58, of Dunn Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on June 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.