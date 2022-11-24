A TORFAEN foodshare which provided more than 50,000 meals over the coronavirus lockdowns has received a boost.

Noddfa Church in Abersychan opened a new hub for its foodshare, which provided help to thousands of families throughout the pandemic, in May by converting the garage at the back of the church.

The foodshare is run by Mandi and Russ Archer, and it was recognised by Torfaen Voluntary Alliance with a ‘Torfaen Community Heroes’ award.

“The need continues to grow, so we have built this new facility,” said Pastor John Funnell, upon the opening of the hub.

“We have seen an increase [in demand] and it’s mainly working families feeling the pinch with fuel poverty. It’s something that we expect to increase.

“We get support from Panteg House food bank and the generosity from members at Noddfa Church.

“The need is great and we welcome any food donations.

“We seek to put our faith into practice and help wherever we can, it is our pleasure to serve.”

British Gas engineers visited the Noddfa Foodshare Hub to make a donation. (Image: Noddfa Church)

On Wednesday, British Gas visited the hub to make a £1,000 donation.

Pastor John said British Gas engineers have also been long-time supporters of the hub, donating food and supplies for the work.

“Noddfa Church do an incredible job supporting both the vulnerable and homeless in the local community,” said James Norris, customer delivery manager at British Gas.

“It’s a privilege to be able to support them with this donation and supplies.”

“British Gas has been a wonderful supporter over the years, helping us in the lockdown to deliver food parcels to the most vulnerable. We are very grateful for their ongoing support,” said Mrs Archer.