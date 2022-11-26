THIS selection of pictures all portray Newport.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Morning in Newport city centre. Picture: Nicola Gapper

The River Usk, in Newport city centre. Picture: Abbie Louise Price

Seagulls sitting on the Millennium Bridge in Newport city centre. Picture: Deborah Louise

Newport's Transporter Bridge. Picture: Zoe Julie New

Newport city centre at night. Picture: Robert Little

Newport Castle. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts