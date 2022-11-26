THIS selection of pictures all portray Newport.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
Morning in Newport city centre. Picture: Nicola Gapper
The River Usk, in Newport city centre. Picture: Abbie Louise Price
Seagulls sitting on the Millennium Bridge in Newport city centre. Picture: Deborah Louise
Newport's Transporter Bridge. Picture: Zoe Julie New
Newport city centre at night. Picture: Robert Little
Newport Castle. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts
