OLIVIA Attwood said that despite leaving the show, she is "enjoying" watching her campmates in I’m A Celebrity.

The former Love Island contestant withdrew from the ITV show on medical grounds after a routine blood test showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia.

At The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards, Attwood was asked about leaving the show.

She said: “I’ve been keeping up as much as I can, I’ve got a lot going on…I’m enjoying it, Jill (Scott) is lovely, Owen (Warner) is lovely.

Olivia Attwood left the show early on medical grounds (Image: PA/ITV)

“I think it’s actually hard to pick a winner at this point. And obviously Chris (Moyles) I got on well with as well…It’s hard to call.”

The awards took place on Tuesday at The Roundhouse in North London and were hosted by Davina McCall.

On landing back in the UK, the TV star had more blood tests, which again came back fine.

A show spokesman previously said: “The medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.”

Attwood also added at the Sun’s event that Matt Hancock’s addition to the Australian jungle has been “controversial” and “difficult to navigate” for the celebrity campmates.

She said: “Ultimately, you’ve got to live with that person haven’t you, so you don’t want to not get along”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1.