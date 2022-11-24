THE BBC has revealed the songs and dances our favourite Strictly stars will be performing to in week 10.

After a weekend at Blackpool Tower’s Ballroom, the dancers have returned to training ahead of the tenth week of the competition.

Here are all the songs and dances you can expect on the dance floor this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing week 10 songs and dances

Here is what each of our celebrity couples will be dancing to as they take to the dancefloor this weekend.

The show has also released what tunes our favourite celebs will be performing to - what's your favourite?

Ellie & Johannes: Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison

Fleur & Vito: Rumba to Too Lost In You by Sugarbabes

Helen & Gorka: Samba to Eso Beso by Emma Bunton

Molly & Carlos: Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Hamza & Jowita: Argentine Tango to Libertango by Bond

Will & Nancy: Charleston to Hush by Kula Shaker

While Kym Marsh and Graziano earned their place on the dance floor in week 10, Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19 so the pair will not dance this weekend.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola secured the first perfect 40 of the series after delivering an energetic routine for their couple’s choice dance.

Fleur & Vito: 40

Helen & Gorka: 39

Hamza & Jowita: 38

Molly & Carlos: 35

Tyler & Dianne: 35

Will & Nancy: 35

Kym & Graziano: 33

Ellie T & Johannes: 31

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, November 26 at 7.15pm, with the results show on Sunday, November 27 at 6pm on BBC One.