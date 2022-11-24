THE BBC has revealed the songs and dances our favourite Strictly stars will be performing to in week 10.
After a weekend at Blackpool Tower’s Ballroom, the dancers have returned to training ahead of the tenth week of the competition.
Here are all the songs and dances you can expect on the dance floor this weekend.
Get ready for more fab-u-lous routines, hitting the dance floor this Saturday! 🤩 #Strictly https://t.co/hoxyqnwZ86 pic.twitter.com/uARQzSg6CX— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 23, 2022
Strictly Come Dancing week 10 songs and dances
Here is what each of our celebrity couples will be dancing to as they take to the dancefloor this weekend.
The show has also released what tunes our favourite celebs will be performing to - what's your favourite?
- Ellie & Johannes: Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison
- Fleur & Vito: Rumba to Too Lost In You by Sugarbabes
- Helen & Gorka: Samba to Eso Beso by Emma Bunton
- Molly & Carlos: Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
- Hamza & Jowita: Argentine Tango to Libertango by Bond
- Will & Nancy: Charleston to Hush by Kula Shaker
While Kym Marsh and Graziano earned their place on the dance floor in week 10, Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19 so the pair will not dance this weekend.
READ MORE:
- Strictly Come Dancing week 9 results: BBC fans gutted by spoiler
- BBC's Strictly 2022: Kym Marsh tests positive for Covid-19
Strictly week nine scores and full leaderboard for Blackpool week
Fleur East and Vito Coppola secured the first perfect 40 of the series after delivering an energetic routine for their couple’s choice dance.
- Fleur & Vito: 40
- Helen & Gorka: 39
- Hamza & Jowita: 38
- Molly & Carlos: 35
- Tyler & Dianne: 35
- Will & Nancy: 35
- Kym & Graziano: 33
- Ellie T & Johannes: 31
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, November 26 at 7.15pm, with the results show on Sunday, November 27 at 6pm on BBC One.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here