SPOTIFY Wrapped has become synonymous with the festive season.

While we all prepare for Christmas and the end of the year, Spotify pops up with an early gift of your year in music.

Analysing your listening habits, your top songs and artists and even the minutes you spent replaying the same songs, Spotify Wrapped is the best yearly account of your music tastes.

Spotify Wrapped is traditionally released in early December, so users of the streaming platform feel they don't have long to wait.

And over the last few days, Spotify has been teasing the release date for the sought-after analysis, suggesting it is just days away...

Turn up the music... it’s almost about damn time for #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/jKuA4CUryJ — Spotify (@Spotify) November 23, 2022

On November 22, the Spotify Twitter account posted an image which read: "Your 2022 Wrapped is coming out soon..."

Users flocked to the replies sharing their excitement, with one writing: "everybody says soon but nobody’s saying when"

When is Spotify Wrapped out?





Last night the Twitter account once again teased the release date, posting a GIF of Lizzo's hit song About Damn Time, writing: "Turn up the music... it’s almost about damn time for #SpotifyWrapped".

One excited user replied: "I can’t take it anymore I’ve been checking Spotify Instagram Google and Twitter every 20 minutes stop teasing us and release it or just tell us when it officially drops I physically can’t physically take it anymore I think I might die".

Other than these hints on social media, Spotify has not yet confirmed a release date for Spotify Wrapped, and likely won't until it is released. But by these hints, it won't be long...

