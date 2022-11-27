A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

STEFAN CLARKE, 29, of Brynwern, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood and driving without insurance on Pentre Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, on June 27.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JAMES BUONTEMPO, 26, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on June 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEAN HUNTER, 29, of Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEMMA LANGLEY, 37, of Greenfield Place, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pontygwindy Road on July 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

WARREN SHAW, 32, of Keble Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS SMITH, 72, of Crown Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG ANTHONY STEVENS, 34, of Albany Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN JOHN STROUD, 63, of Wallis Drive, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS BAILEY, 27, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £339 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 29mph in a 20mph zone on the B4235 in Magor, Monmouthshire, on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLAIRE BELLAVIA, 58, of Dan-Y-Deri, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.