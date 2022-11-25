A MAN who risked his life to rescue a 102-year-old from a house fire has been recognised for his bravery.

Gwent Police held its annual Force Awards this week, recognising those within the police force and member of the public for their work.

Among those to be recognised was Steven Priest, who received a public bravery award.

Mr Priest “showed selfless courage rescuing a 102-year-old lady from a house fire”, a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

He was aided by Nicola Thomas, a force control room operator, who “took control of the situation and provided support and demonstrated compassion”, said the spokesperson.

Detective sergeant Ashley Price was named police officer of the year for his “tireless” work in cybercrime, while Brian Amos, a Positive Action Officer, was awarded the police staff member of the year award for his work encouraging people from diverse backgrounds to join the force, making it more representative of the communities in Gwent.

PCs Gareth McSherry and David Thomas were presented with the be compassionate award for their investigation into a fatal crash, which resulted in a lengthy sentence, and the support they provided to the grieving family.

Control room operator Kay Withers was recognised for negotiating with and saving the life of a suicidal 17-year-ol, while Amy Louise-Griffiths, Daniel Pugsley and Aled Williams – all also from the control room – were praised for their response to an “ongoing and escalating kidnap incident”.

PC Claire Drayton won the Police and Crime Commissioner’s partnership award for her work combatting anti-social behaviour in Newport, getting two closure orders for properties which were causing “huge issues for the community”.

A team of officers who conducted a covert investigation into a crime group which ran a £1 million cocaine conspiracy, two officers investigating a crime group which resulted in four of the leaders of the group being jailed for more than 28 years in total, and a community support officer who helped keep their community safe from off-road bikes all received commendations from chief constable Pam Kelly.

“Our force awards ceremony allows us to take the opportunity to thank and appreciate our officers and staff who go above and beyond to serve our communities with great commitment and dedication,” said chief constable Kelly.

“It was my privilege to thank many of our officers and staff during our awards ceremony who over the last year have saved lives, led complex investigations, protected the vulnerable and gone over and above to keep communities safe.

“Their hard work makes a huge difference to our communities, and I want to congratulate everyone who was nominated for their continued professionalism.”