A MAN has been arrested after being caught driving a stolen car in Newport.

Officers spotted a car which had been reported stolen being driven in Newport shortly before 10am this morning.

A police helicopter kept tabs on the stolen vehicle, and officers on the ground were able to locate it.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen car, and is now in custody.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “At around 9.50am this morning (Tuesday, November 24), officers saw a car, previously reported as stolen, being driven in the Newport area.

“We were assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) in carrying out a search of the area.

“Officers found the car and a 28-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen car.

“He remains in police custody.”