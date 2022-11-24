A MAN has been arrested after being caught driving a stolen car in Newport.
Officers spotted a car which had been reported stolen being driven in Newport shortly before 10am this morning.
A police helicopter kept tabs on the stolen vehicle, and officers on the ground were able to locate it.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen car, and is now in custody.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “At around 9.50am this morning (Tuesday, November 24), officers saw a car, previously reported as stolen, being driven in the Newport area.
“We were assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) in carrying out a search of the area.
“Officers found the car and a 28-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen car.
“He remains in police custody.”
