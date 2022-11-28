A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JORDAN BALDWIN, 20, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was sent to a young offender institution for four months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, a shovel, in public, causing criminal damage to five windows belonging to Caerphilly council and public disorder in Bargoed on November 14.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £596.02 in compensation and £85 costs.

MONTASER YAFAI, 19, of Brunel Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted driving while disqualified on Mill Parade on July 10.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 19 months and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £114 surcharge.

MITCHELL OWEN, 25, of Cwrt Ty Mawr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Newbridge, on June 6.

He was fined £146 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LISA SULLY, 26, of Baird Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY SLADE, 31, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, was jailed for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to harassment and a breach of a restraining order.

CLAUDINE CAMERON, 55, of Maple Close, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS WHITE, 59, of Gaer Park Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Bassaleg Road on June 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AYANDA SANGO LANGA, 32, of Hoskins Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on June 26.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MIKE KAY, 42, of Colwinston, Vale of Glamorgan, was ordered to pay £2,180 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a vehicle on the M4 in Magor, Monmouthshire, between junction 23a and junction 24 westbound on May 3, when the manner in which the load was secured, namely large sections of metal pieces with no rear tailgate, was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ILIE PETRE, 24, of Chinn Brook Road, Birmingham, was banned from driving for six months for driving on the M4 in Newport on March 17 when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

He was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.