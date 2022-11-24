Live

Logan Mwangi murder: Report finds "systemic" issues with safeguarding children

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A report into the murder of Logan Mwangi has found what it believes may be “systemic” issues with safeguarding children, including a failure to report injuries he suffered in the months prior to his death.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos