A CAERPHILLY man has been jailed after admitting to a number of drug offences.

Ryan Stephens, 33, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, November 3 and pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and one count of possession of criminal property.

Stephens, of Bryn Carno in Rhymney, was sentenced to three years in prison.

PC Lauren Poole, the officer in the case for Gwent Police, said: “The Serious Organised Crime Disruption Team are committed to tackling drug supply and organised criminality in our communities, and we welcome the sentence imposed by the courts in this case.

“When it comes to tackling these types of crimes, we’re guided not only by information gathered though our investigations, but also by the vital information the public has provided through their reports.

“We urge anybody who has any information or concerns to come forward by dialling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“If you are concerned about confidentiality, please consider contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”