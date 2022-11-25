A DRUG dealer jailed after being caught filming himself counting wads of cash was back in court.

Saif Ali, 27, from Newport, appeared for a proceeds of crime hearing after he was jailed for more than five years for trafficking heroin and cocaine.

The defendant, of Capel Crescent, made £28,394.04 selling the class A drugs in under a month before he was caught, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Ali has £2,372.06 in available assets which must be handed over to the authorities within three months or he will serve an extra two months in prison.

MORE NEWS: ‘Predatory’ police officer sacked for sexting single women while on duty

During his sentencing hearing in 2021, prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said the defendant was videoed with a fellow drug dealer boasting about how much money they were making.

“They were confident and showing off their wads of cash,” he told the court.

“There are a number of videos.

“They show this defendant counting wads of cash in what seems to be the presence of a kilo of heroin.

“There is another video showing him supplying drugs to another male.”

The pair's lucrative operation was soon shut down by police and Ali racked up his third drugs supply conviction.

He pleaded guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine and two counts of possession of criminal property.