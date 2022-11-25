A Welsh fan from Caerphilly has described the experience of watching Wales in the World Cup in Tenerife like being there at Qatar

Many were looking for a World Cup experience at a cheaper price, and 4,000 miles away from Qatar thousands of Welsh fans descended onto the Spanish Canary Island on Sunday in full voice.

Tenerife was filled with a sea of the red wall, in Welsh jerseys and bucket hats seen for miles. Pubs were packed, and the alcohol was flowing as fans were in good spirits.

Whether at home in Wales, in Qatar or even there in Spain the atmosphere is the always the same as Welsh fans band together in support with each other as the Welsh national anthem is sung with a fiery passion.

Bethany Evans, from Nelson, arrived in Tenerife on Sunday after posting it as a joke on Twitter and hundreds following her. She describes the experience as a home away from home as Welsh fans were in full voice ahead of kick off against the USA on Monday.

She said: “Its so good to watch it away, especially with everyone - it's almost like being there [Qatar], its so amazing to see red shirts and bucket hats everywhere.

“Bars were packed as the beer was so cheap. I would absolutely do this again in a heartbeat as its been amazing here.”

Ms Evans, amongst other Welsh fans, witnessed Gareth Bale score his first ever World Cup goal to draw level with USA.

Whilst the game ended in a draw, it didn’t stop Welsh fans from partying the night away and preparing for today's match against Iran.

Fans are already excited, as the bar Ms Evans made a deal with are serving a full English for eight euros with a pint to line stomachs and settle nerves ahead of an important match.

Nigel Harris (Image: Nigel Harris)

Wales must win to be in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages and fans in Tenerife are optimistic that we can win.

Ms Evans added: “I am feeling very optimistic for Friday although I do believe Iran will give us a tough game.

“The draw on Monday was gutting but it just shows what we can do when we get our heads in the game and I am very excited.”