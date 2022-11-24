THE police watchdog is investigating the conduct of Gwent Police officers after allegations of racist, misogynistic and homophobic messages surfaced.

It follows reports in the Sunday Times earlier this month of messages found on the phone of a retired police sergeant Ricky Jones who took his own life two years ago.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said several serving officers were under investigation.

MORE NEWS: ‘Predatory’ police officer sacked for sexting single women while on duty

Gwent Police have confirmed they have suspended three officers in relation to the allegations.

The messages reported in the Sunday Times were discovered by the family of Mr Jones.

As well as offensive content it is alleged they show evidence of corruption.

IOPC director for Wales Catrin Evans said: “I recognise that many people will find the messages aired in the public domain, apparently shared among police officers, highly disturbing.

“After publication of the national newspaper article, we formally wrote to the chief constable of Gwent Police requesting they provide us with information to establish the chain of events and decisions taken in relation to the family’s complaints, and any conduct matters.

“We had not previously received a referral from the force on any of these matters.

“On the basis of our assessment of the conduct referrals received so far, we have decided that an independent investigation is essential to maintain public confidence.

"We will be investigating the alleged involvement of a number of serving Gwent Police officers in sharing offensive messages.

“We will keep the involvement of any further serving and former officers under review as more information comes to light.

“We will need to progress a full download of data from the phone of Mr Ricky Jones. “I would ask for patience while we undertake our enquiries as swiftly and thoroughly as possible.”

Wiltshire Police are independently investigating the Gwent force.