A PAEDOPHILE faces years behind bars after he was convicted of a catalogue of sex offences against a young girl.

Daniel Lynch, 38, formerly of Cwmbran, was found guilty following trial at Cardiff Crown Court of 15 offences.

There were three counts of rape, five of assault by touching, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, assaulting a girl by penetration with a part of the body/thing and one of causing a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

Lynch had denied the offences.

His victim was under the age of 13, jurors were told.

The offences took place in the Cwmbran area.

The defendant, now of Newgate Street, Llanfaes, Brecon, is due to be sentenced on December 23.

He was remanded in custody.