Last night’s episode of I’m A Celeb saw radio DJ Chris Moyles being voted out of the jungle.

With the final set to take place on Sunday, November 27, viewers are gearing up to see their favourite celebs battle it out for King or Queen of the jungle.

Among those still in the jungle, is the husband of Zara Philips, Mike Tindall. In a conversation with Owen Warner, he gave viewers the inside scoop into life in Buckingham Palace…

Mike Tindall talks about Buckingham Palace

Warner asks Tindall if he has stayed at Buckingham Palace much to which he replies, “more than most”.

Asking him what it's like in the palace, Tindall then explains what it’s like to stay in Buckingham Palace.

“A lot of it is the staterooms, and there’s only a little bit of living” he continues.

Owen asked Mike about what it's like inside Buckingham Palace.. and we were all ears! 👑☕️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/03ih0MMN3R — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2022

“In the morning, could you go downstairs in your joggers and t-shirt or do you have to get dressed up again?”

To Warner’s surprise, Tindall says no, saying you can wear just “jeans and a t-shirt”.

“I would have thought you’d have to be suited and booted,” Warner replied, eliciting laughter from the rest of the campmates.

How Mike Tindall met Zara Phillips

Warner continues to question Tindall, as he asks about his early relationship with Zara Phillips.

Tindall revealed that he knew she was royalty early on and was aware she was the daughter of the Princess Royal, who is also the patron of Scottish Rugby.

“We were friends first,” he explained.

“And then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time. So we’d met them numerous times.

“So as things go, I met more of the family than you would have normally met of the family of the woman you start dating.”

I’m A Celeb campmates left after sixth dumping

Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:

Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Jill Scott

Seann Walsh

When is the I'm A Celeb final 2022?





I'm A Celeb concludes on Sunday, November 27.

One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning Bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.

The 2022 final will air on ITV1 at 9pm and will finish at 10.40pm.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Friday at 9.15pm.