Demand for air fryers has soared by 3000% in a year as people are looking for ways to offset soaring fuel bills this winter.

The cooking gadget is able to cook a wide variety of food and has been found to be significantly more cost-efficient than cookers.

READ MORE: Looking for an air fryer? Check out these cheap and early Black Friday deals

READ MORE: Viral air fryer recipes you can try at home

Ninja air fryer Black Friday sale

With 5 searches every minute for ‘Air Fryer’ so far in November, eBay has launched unmissable Black Friday deals across refurbished Ninja AirFryers.

Shoppers can get their hands on the Ninja Food Dual Zone 9.5L Air Fryer for just £199.99 (down from £229.00), or the Ninja Food Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer for £179.99 (down from £199.99)!

eBay is stocking the Ninja air fryer: and it’s on Black Friday (Image: eBay)

Available from 8am on Friday until midnight on December 1, shoppers will need to be quick as the air fryer is likely to sell out.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We're making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.