WE THOUGHT it would be nice, in this time when everything is feeling a bit gloomy, to see pictures of celebrations - and our camera club members obviously felt so too.
At home in Newport. Picture: Rebecca Lee
Celebrating baby's first Christmas in Brynmawr. Picture: Gee Pixie Beynon
Celebrating the end of Undy Dragons under-10s season. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield
Celebrating the music at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Ian Agland
The day after, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Sian McDermott
Cwmbran Celtic celebrate a goal against Carmarthen Town. Picture: Steve Roberts
Missy celebrating her birthday with her homemade doggy birthday cake. Picture: Nina Salt
Angel celebrating freedom up Cwmbran mountain. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton
