WE THOUGHT it would be nice, in this time when everything is feeling a bit gloomy, to see pictures of celebrations - and our camera club members obviously felt so too.

South Wales Argus: Christmas: At home, Newport. Picture: Rebecca Lee

At home in Newport. Picture: Rebecca Lee

South Wales Argus: Tree: Celebrating baby's first Christmas in Brynmawr. Picture: Gee Pixie Beynon

Celebrating baby's first Christmas in Brynmawr. Picture: Gee Pixie Beynon

South Wales Argus: Trophies: Celebrating end of undy Dragons season under 10s. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield

Celebrating the end of Undy Dragons under-10s season. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield

South Wales Argus: Happy: Just celebrating the music at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Ian Agland

Celebrating the music at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Ian Agland

South Wales Argus: Cheers: The day after, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Sian McDermott

The day after, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: Score: Cwmbran Celtic celabrate a goal against Carmarthen Town. Picture: Steve Roberts

Cwmbran Celtic celebrate a goal against Carmarthen Town. Picture: Steve Roberts

South Wales Argus: Tasty: Missy celebrating her birthday with her homemade doggy birthday cake. Picture: Nina Salt

Missy celebrating her birthday with her homemade doggy birthday cake. Picture: Nina Salt

South Wales Argus: Walkies: Angel's celebrating freedom up Cwmbran mountain. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton

Angel celebrating freedom up Cwmbran mountain. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton