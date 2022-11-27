Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Koala - four year old, female, Bulldog Cross. Koala is the most beautiful girl who has come to us from a breeder, She is a loving bundle of affection and will try to climb into your lap to get close to you! Koala would like a resident dog in her new home to be her friend.

Gentle - four month old, female, Pomsky. Gentle is one of a stunning litter of Pomsky puppies who have come to us as they were unsold. Gentle and her siblings are very worried puppies and take kindness and comfort from other dogs so would need another kind dog in her new home. With time and love she should start to come out of her shell quite quickly.

Rock - three years old, male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Bulldog. Humans have not treated Rock kindly and yet he still loves them. His ears have been cropped and he has deformed legs but he does manage to walk on a lead although he is not a dog who will be able to do long walks. We are really looking for a very special home for Rock where he can be cherished and adored like he so deserves. Rock would like an adult only home and would need to be an only dog.

Alpha - one year old, female, Husky. Alpha has come to us from a breeder with a few other Huskies and is looking for a special home. She is an extremely nervous girl who is very worried about human interaction at the moment and is worried about being touched and handled. Alpha will need an adult only and very experienced home who have had scared dogs before and understand how to work with Alpha to overcome her fears. She would need a kind and confident dog to help her to settle in.

Sheba and Ida - seven and eight years old, female, Shih Tzus. Sheba and Ida have come to us from a breeder and would like to find a home together. Even though they’ve only been with us for a few days, their confidence has grown massively and they are far from the scared, shut down girls they were on the day they arrived. Ida is slightly more confident than Sheba and will ask me for a fuss, but Sheba is already learning that little scratches under the ear are enjoyable. They are both just the sweetest girls with the most charming characters and they really draw you in.