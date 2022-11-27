NINE Monmouthshire residents have had their cases heard in court recently outside of the Gwent region.

The defendants all faced motoring offences, including speeding, running a red light, and not identifying the driver of a car thought to have committed an offence.

The cases were heard in Cardiff, Bath, Merthyr Tydfil, and Llanelli.

Here's a round-up of the cases:

JOSEPH FOULKES, 33, of Ross Road in Abergavenny, was clocked driving at almost double the speed limit.

Foulkes was caught doing 72mph on the 40mph section of the A465 heading eastbound between Hirwaun and Baverstock on May 19.

He admitted speeding, and was fined £461 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 12.

Foulkes also had to pay a £46 surcharge and had six points added to his licence. There was no order made for costs.

AARON BENJAMIN PINE-SMITH, 22, of Caldicot Road in Rogiet, admitted driving through a red light in Bristol.

Pine-Smith was caught going through the traffic lights on the A4032 Bond Street on March 20.

He was fined £40, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 19. He was also handed three penalty points.

ROSS MARTIN COOPER, 34, of Merthyr Road in Llanfoist, has been ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after not identifying the driver of a car alleged to have been speeding.

The offence related to the driver of a Mercedes which was clocked by a manned speed camera doing 83mph on the 70mph A48 near Pensam in Carmarthen on April 18.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 28.

Cooper was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.

PETER NICHOLAS, 61, of Ty Du Road in Chepstow, admitted doing 87mph in his Porsche on the A48 near Carmarthen.

Nicholas was clocked speeding on the A48 near Pensarn – a 70mph limit – on February 9.

He was fined £66 Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 5, and was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

Nicholas also had three points added to his licence. No order was made for costs.

HOLLY TOWNLEY, 22, of Pembroke Road in Bulwark, was clocked doing 76mph in a 50mph limit.

Townley admitted speeding on the A470 southbound between Trallwn and the Upper Boat interchange in Pontypridd on May 13.

She was fined £242 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 13.

Townley also has to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had six points added to her licence.

STUART WILSON TAYLOR, 58, of Tudor Road in Wyesham, was caught doing 39mph in a 30mph zone in Powys.

Taylor admitted speeding on the A479 in Talgarth on April 2.

He was fined £40 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 14, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, as well as getting three points.

ROSS THOMAS, 42, of Underhill Crescent in Abergavenny, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught doing 36mph in a 30mph zone.

Thomas admitted speeding on Feeder Road in Bristol on May 24.

At Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 19, Thomas was fined £220, and must also pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, as well as getting three points on his licence.

ANDREW DAVID GEORGE MATHIAS, 39, of Piercefield Avenue in Chepstow, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught doing 35mph in a 30mph zone.

Mathias was speeding on North Road in Cardiff on April 20.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure, and he was fined £220 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 13.

He also had to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points put on his licence.

THOMAS CARTLEDGE, 37, of Firs Road in Abergavenny, must pay almost £350 for being caught five miles per hour over the speed limit.

Cartledge was caught doing 35mph in the 30mph zone of the A483 Crossgates North in Powys on March 28.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure, and Cartledge was fined £220 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 4.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.