POLICE have confirmed missing person Emily Bomken has died.

Ms Bomken's body was found in Beach Road, Newport at around 5.30pm on Saturday, November 19.

Gwent Police said formal identification has since taken place and the body was formally identified as 39-year-old Ms Bomken, from Tidenham Chase, who was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Sunday, November 13.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and Ms Bomken's family and HM Coroner have been informed.

"Thank you to everyone who helped in trying to locate Emily," Gwent Police said in a statement.