BALACLAVA-CLAD burglars have stolen computers worth £37,000 from a Gwent business park, police say.

The alleged burglary happened at the Dyffryn Business Park in Ystrad Mynach during the early hours of Thursday, November 24.

Gwent Police said the culprits forced entry to a commercial premises there and took around 22 MSI gaming laptops, valued at more than £37,000, during the break-in.

The incident happened between 3am and 3.30am.

In that time, "three people, some reportedly wearing balaclavas and grey tracksuits, gained entry to the building before removing 'high-end' gaming laptops", the force said.

Gwent Police has now appealed to the public for help to catch those responsible.

As part of their enquiries, officers are asking anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, and anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 3.30am to get in touch.

Anyone with details should contact the force by calling 101 or sending Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200396340.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.