POLICE have discovered the body of a pensioner from the Vale of Glamorgan who had been reported missing.

Leighton Tomes, 77, was reported missing on Tuesday after his family had not been able to reach him since Sunday, November 20.

South Wales Police have now confirmed that a body was found in a car in Merthyr Tydfil on Wednesday, and that this has now been identified as Mr Tomes.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Police in Merthyr Tydfil were called following the discovery of the body of a man in a car in the Rhydycar area of the town at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, November 23.

“The man has been identified at Leighton Tomes, 77, who had been missing from his home in Rhoose.

“Mr Tomes’ death is not being treated as suspicious and our sympathies are with Mr Tomes’ family at what is a very distressing time for them.”