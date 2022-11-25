RAIL strikes could cause some problems for rugby fans and other passengers in Wales on Saturday.

The train drivers' union ASLEF is taking industrial action across the UK that day, prompting warnings of "a significantly reduced rail service across the country".

The main Welsh rail firm, Transport for Wales (TfW), is not directly involved in the strikes but expects its services to be busier due to reduced timetables from other providers.

Cardiff is due to host Wales v Australia on Saturday afternoon and there are expectations the strike action could impact services heading into the capital before kick-off (3.15pm).

TfW has urged passengers to "plan their journeys carefully".

"Transport for Wales is not involved in Saturday’s strikes and will be running its full Saturday timetable, but industrial action by the train drivers’ union ASLEF at 12 other operators means TfW services across the network are likely to be very busy," the firm said.

"TfW rail services in South Wales between Carmarthen and Newport are expected to be very busy because there are no Great Western Railway services running in/out of Wales on Saturday.

"To provide additional capacity on the South Wales mainline, TfW will be providing coach services between Swansea and Cardiff, and [between] Newport and Cardiff."

Industry agency the Rail Delivery Group said passengers heading into Cardiff for the match are "advised to check with their train operator for travel updates as many trains across the network will be affected".

"Passengers with a season ticket that is monthly or longer or who have an activated days’ worth of travel on a flexi season ticket who choose not to travel on November 26, can claim compensation for these days through the delay repay scheme," the group added. "Passengers who need to travel on the 26th and already have purchased their tickets, should check with the train company in advance of their journey for advice if their journey is affected.

"If your local operator is impacted by industrial action, you should check journey planners on National Rail Enquiries or operator websites to find alternative route options."